15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

NUIG researchers record first Irish case of spider eating a reptile

By GBFM News
July 27, 2018

Time posted: 9:18 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at NUI Galway have published the first record of a spider in Ireland feeding on a reptile.

It’s after a ‘False Widow’ spider was discovered in a garden eating a lizard almost three times its size.

The Noble False Widow spider – first recorded in Ireland 20 years ago – possesses fast-acting neurotoxic venom that can cause paralysis.

It’s bite has a mild effect on humans – similar to a wasp or bee sting which generally has no lasting effects.

It can also produce a very strong silk which gives it a major advantage over native spiders in entangling larger prey- though they mainly eat other insects.

However, for the first time in Ireland, researchers at NUI Galway have recorded the species feasting on a lizard almost three times it’s size.

They say the incident, recorded in a garden in Killiney, Co. Dublin, raises questions about the longer-term effect the alien species could have on the eco-system.

The Venom Systems Laboratory at NUI Galway is the only one in the world currently working on extracting venom from the Noble False Widow for potential therapies.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Friday 27th July, 2018.
July 27, 2018
Irish Water to develop multi-million euro drainage plan for Galway city
July 26, 2018
Housing charity warns youth homelessness a growing problem in Galway
July 26, 2018
RNLI rescues tourists stranded on island in Galway Bay

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 26, 2018
Galway Bay FM’s All-Ireland Senior And Minor Hurling Semi-Final Preview
July 26, 2018
Galway Minor Hurling Team Named To Face Dublin In All-Ireland Semi-Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK