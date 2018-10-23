NUIG representatives to meet with TDs to discuss consent classes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Representatives from NUI Galway will today meet with TDs to discuss the impact of consent classes in college.

It’s after reports of a rise in the number of students attending consent workshops.

The NUIG representatives will join the Union of Students in Ireland and the Rape Crisis Network in appearing before the Oireachtas Education Committee to discuss the issue.

Representatives from Trinity College Dublin and Dublin Institute of Technology will also provide statements.

The Committee’s Chair is Fianna Fail TD Fiona O’Loughlin, and you can hear her on the 12 bulletin…