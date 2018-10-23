15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

NUIG representatives to meet with TDs to discuss consent classes

By GBFM News
October 23, 2018

Time posted: 11:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Representatives from NUI Galway will today meet with TDs to discuss the impact of consent classes in college.

It’s after reports of a rise in the number of students attending consent workshops.

The NUIG representatives will join the Union of Students in Ireland and the Rape Crisis Network in appearing before the Oireachtas Education Committee to discuss the issue.

Representatives from Trinity College Dublin and Dublin Institute of Technology will also provide statements.

The Committee’s Chair is Fianna Fail TD Fiona O’Loughlin, and you can hear her on the 12 bulletin…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday October 23rd 2018
Countdown on to Finale of 2018 Flat Season
October 23, 2018
Final report on county speed limit review to be presented next month
October 23, 2018
Calls on Government to reveal its deals with Galway West TD Noel Grealish and Tipperary TD Michael Lowry
October 23, 2018
Memo to be brought to Cabinet over Tuam Mother and Baby Home

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 23, 2018
Galway U20 GAA manager nominations
October 23, 2018
Sport Ireland and Athletes Unite in Call for Independent Investigation into WADA Bullying Allegations
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK