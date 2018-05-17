NUIG Mystics Dayna Finn Named In Irish Squad For European U18 Championships

NUIG Mystics Dayna Finn has been named in Ireland U18 women’s head coach Patrick O’Neill’s final 12 players squad selected for this summer’s European Championships in Italy.

The championships will run from August 4th to 12th and will see Ireland competing at A Division level for the very first time, following a fairytale journey through the Division B Championships hosted in Dublin last summer, which saw them finish in second place. Dayna was one of six of last year’s silver medal-winning team who are underage once more this year and feature on this summer’s roster, while Dubliner Katie Williamson, a star of last year’s Under 16 Irish team, has also made the squad.

Speaking about the announcement, Coach O’Neill stated: “This is the toughest decision I have had to make and, having spent almost 18 months with this squad, it is extremely difficult to tell a player that they won’t be moving forward. It has been a very tough process deciding what 12 have the right on-court chemistry to compete in the manner we want.

“The players who haven’t been selected should be proud of the work that they have put in. All of them have represented their country, club and our squad, achieving and exceeding the high standards required. We have a busy schedule in the next few months in preparation for Europeans, with internationals in France, Portugal and Luxembourg, and the players know that they have a lot of work ahead in preparation for Italy.”