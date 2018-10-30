15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

NUIG launches equality and diversity report

By GBFM News
October 30, 2018

Time posted: 5:24 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUIG has launched an equality report with new focus areas on disability, LGBT and multi-culture.

This includes a Gender Identity Policy and an LGBT+ Ally Programme.

Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor launched the initiatives along with the university’s annual report on equality, diversity and inclusivity for the academic year 2017/2018.

Report highlights include the launch of a University of Sanctuary campaign, and the reform of the Academic Council which now has a minimum requirement of 40 per cent male and 40 per cent female membership.

The ‘Gender Identity and Gender Expression Policy’ outlines the University’s commitment to recognise and support individuals’ gender identity and expression.

Meanwhile, the LGBT+ Ally Programme is a staff-based initiative working towards increasing the knowledge, awareness, and support of LGBT+ colleagues and students.

A taskforce was established at the university in 2015 to assess and advise on how best the college could set up a process and timeframe to address gender equality.

Head of Equal Opportunities at NUI Galway, Aoife Cooke, says a lot of work has been done in recent years focusing on the area of gender equality.

She says this report includes a broader agenda covering a range of areas.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
New bus link to serve East Galway following campaign for rural services
October 30, 2018
New bus link to serve East Galway following campaign for rural services
October 30, 2018
14 year old heroes pull a man from the River Corrib over the weekend
October 30, 2018
Road Safety Day to be held at NUIG tomorrow

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 30, 2018
County Senior Football Final Replay Fixed For Sunday In Pearse Stadium
October 30, 2018
Irish National Stud launch new horse racing club
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK