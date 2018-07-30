NUIG journalism students refunded due to concerns over course quality

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 30 students on the NUI Galway undergraduate journalism programme have been refunded due to concerns over the quality of their course.

The refunds of fees have been made at a cost of more than 100 thousand euro to the college.

Between 30 and 40 third and fourth-year students on the undergraduate programme received refunds due to concerns over the quality of the course.

It follows complaints from students over issues such as lack of access to work placements and poor communication from course leaders.

According to the Irish Times, the university’s complaints board upheld the complaints relating to the students’ third year and found the shortcomings “negatively impacted on the educational experience of students”.

It added that there had been evidence of a “significant lack of leadership” and the shortcomings had been acknowledged by staff in the journalism course.

The college has since appointed a new director for the course.

NUI Galway has confirmed that following a quality review, it has revised its journalism programmes.