NUIG joins campaign to make Irish education system best in Europe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has joined six other Irish universities in launching a campaign to make the Irish education system the best in Europe by 2026.

The Charter for Irish Universities has identified six key objectives to achieve its goal, which include, improving digital experience, investment in research and innovation and increasing state investment.

The Charter – which is the first of its kind in third level education history – has been facilitated by the Irish Universities Association.

