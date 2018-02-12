15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUIG involved in world’s largest clinical trial on community use of antivirals for flu

By GBFM News
February 12, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Reseachers at NUI Galway are involved in the largest clinical trial in the world to test the effectiveness of the flu drug – Tamiflu – in primary care.

Over 2 thousand people have been recruited for the study involving the HRB Primary Care Clinical Trials Network Ireland, based at NUIG and Oxford University.

They’ll investigate if Tamiflu is cost effective and beneficial to patients consulting their GPs with flu symptoms.

The research aims to address the widespread uncertainty over whether people with flu symptoms should be treated with antiviral drugs in the community.

