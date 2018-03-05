15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUIG to host exhibition on women in Irish myth

By GBFM News
March 5, 2018

Time posted: 3:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom –  NUI Galway is hosting an exploratory exhibition on the representation of women in Irish mythology and iconography.

Daughter of Dagda is a multimedia exhibition that will examine the exclusion of women from positions of power and influence, from pre Christian times to the present day.

The exhibition is being run in association with the NUI Galway School of Medicine, and is part of their campaign to raise awareness on gender diversity.

The project will be on display until the 30th of March.

