NUIG hope Sigerson history is repeated – 15 years on

NUIG and UCD will renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon in the Sigerson Cup final when they meet in Santry Avenue at 3.30pm. The sides last met in the final in March of 2003 in Pairc Ui Rinn when a contentious Michael Meehan second half ‘goal’ proved the difference as NUIG won their 22nd title on a 1-8 to 0-8 scoreline. UCD, led by Dublin star Alan Brogan, were 0-6 to 0-3 ahead at half time, but early second half points by Brendán Colleran and Colm McFadden, allied to two brilliant sideline kicks from Meehan brought NUIG back into the game. When the crucial only goal arrived midway through the second half there seemed little danger, as Meehan’s 35-metre free from the hands dropped in the UCD square, but it slipped through the grip of full back Conor Evans and by the time goalkeeper Gerry McGill recovered the ball it was adjudged to have crossed the line. The decision was met with fierce protests from UCD, who believed that McGill had been shouldered over the line, but to no avail and Gerry Fahy’s men kept their noses in front for a famous win and first Sigerson crown since 1992. It was an NUIG team that featured five players from the 2002 All Ireland winning Galway U21 team: David Morris, Clive Monaghan, Richie Murray, Matthew Clancy and Michael Meehan as well as Donegal star Colm McFadden.

NUI GALWAY v UCD 2003: David Morris (Corofin); Clive Monaghan (Caherlistrane), Richie Murray (Oranmore Maree), Dara Blake (Clare); Dermot Costello (Mayo), John Donoghue (Meath), Carl O’Neill (Sligo); Barry Cullinane (Claregalway), Lorcán Colleran (Spiddal); Brendán Colleran (Spiddal 0-1), Matthew Clancy (Oughterard 0-1), Rory Donnelly (Clare); Michael Meehan (Caltra 1-4), Micheál Keane (Mayo), Colm McFadden (Donegal 0-2).

