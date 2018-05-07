15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUI Galway wins award for work towards gender equality

By GBFM News
May 7, 2018

Time posted: 10:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has won an iconic award in recognition of it’s work towards gender equality.

The university has been awarded an Athena SWAN award – which was established to encourage and recognise commitment to advancing the careers of women.

In a statement, NUI Galway says it welcomes recognition that it has established a solid foundation for eliminating gender bias and developing an inclusive culture that values all staff.

However, not all are pleased with the latest development.

Dr. Micheline Sheehy Skeffington – one of the women at the centre of the long-running discrimination cases – has expressed her disappointment.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…

