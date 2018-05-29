15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

NUI Galway Students’ Union urges politicians to vote for accommodation legislation

By GBFM News
May 29, 2018

Time posted: 3:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Students’ Union at NUIG is urging politicians to vote in favour of the Student Accommodation Bill before the Dáil today.

The amendment would give students living in student-specific accommodation, under licence, access to the Residential Tenancies Board.

Student accommodation would also be included in rent pressure zones as part of the bill.

It’s after rent increases of more than 30 per cent in some student apartments in Galway and Dublin.

 

For more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 4….

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Conference on education on Galway’s offshore islands deferred
Emergency services tackling gorse fire on Carna hillside
May 29, 2018
Water conservation notice for Kinvara and Ballinasloe
May 29, 2018
Fire services work to tackle gorse fires in Cloonboo and Carna
May 29, 2018
Garda Information For Those Travelling to Wexford And Galway On Saturday Evening

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 29, 2018
Garda Information For Those Travelling to Wexford And Galway On Saturday Evening
May 29, 2018
OUGHTERARD RUGBY FOOTBALL CLUBUNVEIL MAJOR NEW PLANS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK