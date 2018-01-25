15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUI Galway research centre partners with Korean biomedical centre

By GBFM News
January 25, 2018

Time posted: 5:31 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A research centre at NUI Galway has signed an agreement to enter into partnership with a South Korean biomedical centre.

CÚRAM – or Science Foundation Ireland Centre for Research in Medical Devices – will now collaborate with the Biomedical Manufacturing Technology Centre at the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology.

 

The venture will see the establishment of an academic programme which will include joint conferences and workshops on issues of mutual interest.

These include advanced material research and the development of biomedical manufacturing processes for tissue application, wound treatment and disease therapeutics.

The partnership will also facilitate student and faculty exchanges between Ireland and Korea.

It’s expected the first researchers from the Korean centre will visit CÚRAM at NUI Galway in mid-2018.

