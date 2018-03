Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway’s Literary and Debating Society is hosting a debate tomorrow on Ireland’s current abortion laws.

The discussion will hear from members of the debating society along with special guest speakers.

The event is free to attend and guests are welcome to speak on the topic of abortion on demand up to 12 weeks.

The debate will take place at 8pm tomorrow at NUI Galway’s Kirwan lecture theatre.