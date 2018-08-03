NUI Galway has lowest proportion of female professors in country

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has the lowest proportion of female professors in the country.

New research from the Higher Education Authority shows only 12 per cent of professors at NUI Galway are female.

Less than a quarter of the top positions in Irish universities across the country are held by women making up only 24 per cent of professors.

The report also finds that among those earning over 100 thousand euro in universities, just 30 per cent are women.

The figure is just 17 per cent at the institutes of technology.

