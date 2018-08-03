15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

NUI Galway has lowest proportion of female professors in country

By GBFM News
August 3, 2018

Time posted: 12:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has the lowest proportion of female professors in the country.

New research from the Higher Education Authority shows only 12 per cent of professors at NUI Galway are female.

Less than a quarter of the top positions in Irish universities across the country are held by women making up only 24 per cent of professors.

The report also finds that among those earning over 100 thousand euro in universities, just 30 per cent are women.

The figure is just 17 per cent at the institutes of technology.

Tune in at 1 to hear Joan Donegan from the Irish Federation of University Teachers…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Races Day Five Preview
August 3, 2018
EU panel warns Galway 2020 at risk of ‘losing track’ of project
August 3, 2018
Man who died in crash near Carnmore named
August 3, 2018
Gardai issue appeal for witnesses following fatal Monivea Road crash

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 3, 2018
Galway Races Day Five Preview
August 3, 2018
Green Army Beat India To Book Place In World Cup Semi Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK