NUI Galway falls in World University Rankings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a major blow to Irish universities in the latest world rankings.

The country’s only top 100 university, Trinity College in Dublin, has fallen to 104th place, while NUI Galway has fallen to 260th place.

While NUIG has fallen slightly since last year, the college says it has still moved up 24 places since 2014.

The QS World University Rankings grades institutions on a range of factors.

Staff to student ratios, academic reputation and employer reputation are all taken into account.

