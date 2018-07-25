15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUI Galway confirms settlement reached in gender discrimination case

By GBFM News
July 25, 2018

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has confirmed that an agreement has been reached with four female lecturers who claimed they were discriminated against by the university.

In a statement, NUI Galway describes it as an ‘amicable’ agreement and states the four women have now all been promoted to senior lecturer positions.

However, it adds that the details of the agreement are otherwise confidential and none of the parties wish to make any further comment.

The case arose after Dr Sylvie Lannegrand, Dr Roisin Healy, Dr Margaret Hodgins and Dr Adrienne Gorman made unsuccessful applications for promotion to positions of senior lecturer between October 2008 and April 2009.

They took their case to the High Court, and argued they had been treated less favourably by NUI Galway on grounds of gender or family status.

Previously, Dr. Micheline Sheehy Skeffington won a landmark gender discrimination case against the university – with an Equality Tribunal ordering in 2014 that she be promoted and receive compensation.

Dr Sheehy Skeffington says the women’s courage was instrumental in bringing about change.

