NUI Galway 2018 Alumni Award winners announced

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The winners of the 2018 NUI Galway Alumni Awards have been announced.

The annual event aims to recognise individual excellence and achievement among more than 90 thousand graduates around the world.

The annual awards programme, now in its 18th year, boasts an impressive roll call of former graduates.

Among them are President Michael D. Higgins, broadcaster Sean O’ Rourke, former Attorney General Maire Whelan and Olympian Olive Loughnane.

NUI Galway has now announced the winners of the seven categories featured in the 2018 Alumni Awards.

The Award for Arts, Literature and Celtic Studies will be presented to Lisa Coen, co-founder of Tramp Press.

Aedhmar Hynes, CEO of Text100, will take the Alumni Award for Business and Commerce.

The Alumni Award for Law, Public Policy and Government will go to former leader of the Labour Party Pat Rabbitte.

Vice President of Flavor Supply at Coca Cola, Bernard McGuiness, will take the award for Engineering, Science and Technology.

The Alumni Award for Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences will be presented to Professor Declan Sugrue, Cardiologist at the Mater Hospital.

Galway Hurling legend Joe Connolly is set to receive the Alumni Award for Contribution to Sport.

And the Gradam Alumni don Ghaeilge will be presented to award-winning poet, Ailbhe Ni Ghearbhuigh.

The 2018 Alumni Awards Gala Banquet will take place at the Bailey Allen Hall at NUI Galway on Saturday March 3rd.