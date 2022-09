Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Spiddal and Furbo that due to essential leak repair works there will be water outages on Friday September 2nd while repair works are carried out.

The following areas are affected:

In Spiddal Village from 9am to 2pm from the crossroads to the school

In Doire Uacthair, Furbo from 9am to 4pm

Follow us on Twitter.