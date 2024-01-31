Residents in Turloughmore, Lackagh and surrounding areas will experience a water outage today

Share story:

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents in Turloughmore, Lackagh and surrounding areas that there will be a water outage on Wednesday 31st Jan 2024 from 10am until 5pm. The affected areas include Lackagh, Turloughmore, Ballyglunnin, Annagh, Annagh Cross, Laraghmore, Annagh Hill, Bullaun, Turloughrevagh, Waterview, Ballygarriff, Caherahoon, Lackaghbeg.

Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these works.