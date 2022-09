Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Clonbur that due to essential leak repair work there will be a water outage on Wednesday September 21st from approximately 9am until 4pm. The affected area includes Clonbur village, Ballymaglancy and Carrowhekeen.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result.

Follow us on Twitter.