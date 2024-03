Share story:

Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents on the Carna/Kilkieran Public Water Supply Scheme that due to essential maintenance works there will be a water outage between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday March 26th. The affected areas are Carna/Kilkieran, Cashel and Roundstone.

Uisce Eireann wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result.