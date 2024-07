Share story:

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents and businesses in Spiddal and surrounding area that they will be without a supply of water today, Tuesday 9th July from approximately 8am until 5pm due to a burst watermain. The areas affected are from Crimlin Bridge towards Rossaveal. A contractor is expected on site shortly to carry out the repair works.

Uisce Eireann regrets any inconvenience caused by these emergency works.