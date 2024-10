Share story:

Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents and businesses in Moycullen they will be without a supply of water on Thursday 3rd October, from approximately 8am until 1pm to facilitate works on the watermain network. The area affected is the Spiddal Road including Ballyquirke, Ogool, and Kylebroughlan.

Uisce Eireann wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential works.