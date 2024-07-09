Notices

Water Notice for Kilkerrin, Moylough area

9 July 2024
Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents and businesses on the Kilkerrin Moylough public water supply scheme that they will be without a supply of water or experience reduced water pressure on Wednesday 10th July from approximately 10am until 4pm to facilitate essential maintenance works on the watermain network at Rushes Cross and at the junction of N63 and R328 Dunmore/Clonberne Road. Uisce Eireann regrets any inconvenience caused by these works.

