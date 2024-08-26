Water Notice for Craughwell

Share story:

Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents and businesses in Craughwell that they will be without a supply of water tomorrow, Tuesday 27th August from approximately 9am until 2pm to facilitate repair works on the watermain network.

The areas affected are from Fryday’s Restaurant to Cawleys Lounge, Killora Road, Gleanntán na hAbhann, Carrigeen, Carrigeen East, and Aggard..

Uisce Eireann wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential works.