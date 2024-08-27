Water Notice for Bushypark and Castlegar

Share story:

Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents and businesses in Bushypark that they will be without a supply of water today, Tuesday 27th August from approximately 10am until 5pm due to a burst watermain. The area affected is from Glenlo Abbey to Lydon’s Steel. A contractor is due on site shortly to carry out the repair works.

There is also a burst watermain at Cloonacauneen, Castlegar resulting in water outage since 10pm last night. Supply is expected to be restored by 4pm this afternoon. The areas affected are from Corinthians Rugby Club to Roadstone, Cloonacauneen, and surrounding areas.

Uisce Eireann wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these emergency works.