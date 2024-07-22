Notices
Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents in the Glann Road area of Oughterard, that they will be without a supply of water tomorrow, Tuesday 23rd July from approximately 9am until 5pm22 July 2024
“Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents in the Glann Road area of Oughterard, that they will be without a supply of water tomorrow, Tuesday 23rd July from approximately 9am until 5pm due to a planned ESB power supply interruption which will affect the water pumping station.
Uisce Eireann regrets any inconvenience caused by these works.”