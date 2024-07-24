Galway Bay FM

Notices

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents in Barna that they will be without a supply of water this evening, Wednesday 24th July from approximately 5pm until 10pm to facilitate repair works on the watermain network. Approximately 50 properties near the old Barna Water Works will be affected. Uisce Eireann regrets any inconvenience caused by these emergency works.

24 July 2024
Share story:
Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents in Barna that they will be without a supply of water this evening, Wednesday 24th July from approximately 5pm until 10pm to facilitate repair works on the watermain network. Approximately 50 properties near the old Barna Water Works will be affected. Uisce Eireann regrets any inconvenience caused by these emergency works.

***Water Notice***

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents in Barna that they will be without a supply of water this evening, Wednesday 24th July from approximately 5pm until 10pm to facilitate repair works on the watermain network.  Approximately 50 properties near the old Barna Water Works will be affected.

Uisce Eireann regrets any inconvenience caused by these emergency works.

to facilitate repair works on the watermain network.  Approximately 50 properties near the old Barna Water Works will be affected.

Uisce Eireann regrets any inconvenience caused by these emergency works.

Share story:

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise premises on the Dublin Road, Oranmore Village will be without a supply of water tonight

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents and businesses on the Dublin Road, Oranmore Village that they will  be without a supply of water this evening, ...

ESB outage causes water disruption on Moycullen to Spiddal Road

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents on the Moycullen to Spiddal Road that due to an ESB power outage in the area, they may experience disruption to ...