***Water Notice***

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents in Barna that they will be without a supply of water this evening, Wednesday 24th July from approximately 5pm until 10pm to facilitate repair works on the watermain network. Approximately 50 properties near the old Barna Water Works will be affected.

Uisce Eireann regrets any inconvenience caused by these emergency works.

