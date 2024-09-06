Notices
Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents and businesses in Tuam Town that they will experience disruption to their water supply today, Friday 6th September due to a burst watermain in the Town. The area without a supply of water is Bishop Street & surrounds. The remainder of the town may experience reduced water pressure until approximately noon tomorrow.
Uisce Eireann wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these emergency works.”