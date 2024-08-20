Share story:

Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents and businesses in Lackagh and surrounding area that they will be without a supply of water tomorrow, Wednesday 21st August from approximately 9am until 4pm to facilitate leak repair works on the watermain network. The area affected is from Annagh Cross to Lackagh & surrounds.

Uisce Eireann wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential works