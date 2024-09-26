Share story:

Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas they will be without a supply of water today, Thursday 26th September, due to a burst trunkmain at Egan’s Pub, Cashla.

A contractor is due on site shortly, but it is expected that the water supply will be disrupted until later tonight. The areas affected include Carnmore, Cartymore, Castlellen and surrounding group water supply schemes. There will be traffic management in place for the duration of the repair works.

Uisce Eireann wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these emergency works.