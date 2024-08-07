Share story:

***Water Notice***

Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents and businesses in Athenry and Craughwell that they may experience intermittent interruptions to their water supplies today, Wednesday 7th and tomorrow, Thursday 8th August from approximately 9am until 5pm to facilitate flushing of the watermain networks. The areas affected are as follows: Abbey Row & Knockaunglas in Athenry and Oldbridge & Killora in Craughwell.

Uisce Eireann wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential works”