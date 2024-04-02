Uisce Éireann continues to deliver the National Leakage Reduction Programme in Corofin and surrounding areas

Share story:

Uisce Éireann continues to deliver the National Leakage Reduction Programme, fixing leaks and replacing old, damaged pipes across the country, to provide a safer more reliable supply of water to Irish homes and businesses.

As part of this programme, Farrans Construction working on behalf of Uisce Éireann are carrying out essential watermains rehabilitation works on Wednesday 3rd April from 3pm to 7pm that will cause a water outage in the Corofin, Ballyglunnin, Annagh Hill, Turloughmore village, Lackagh village & surrounding areas.