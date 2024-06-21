Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann advise residents and businesses in Athenry they will be without a supply of water on Monday

21 June 2024
Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents and businesses in Athenry  that they will be without a supply of water on Monday 24th June from approximately 12 noon until 5pm to facilitate maintenance works on the watermain network.  The areas affected include Bridge Street, Knockaunglas, Abbey Glen, and the Farnablake Group Water Scheme.

Uisce Eireann regrets any inconvenience caused by these essential works

