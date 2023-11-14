Residents on the Portumna Public Water Supply Scheme will experience some disruption to water supply today

Share story:

Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents on the Portumna Public Water Supply Scheme that due to essential maintenance repair works at the Water Treatment Plant there will be some disruption to water supply from Tuesday November 14th until Friday November 24th. The works will result in reduced production at the plant which may lead to supply issues on the entire network, including Killimor.

Uisce Eireann wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result.