Galway Bay FM

Notices

Residents and businesses on the Old Galway Road, Athenry will be without a supply of water today

21 November 2023
Share story:
Residents and businesses on the Old Galway Road, Athenry will be without a supply of water today

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents and businesses on the Craughwell Road, Athenry that they will be without a supply of water today Tuesday 21st November from approximately 12pm until 5pm to facilitate essential maintenance works on the watermain network. The areas affected are from the Old Forge to the Cemetery at Farnablake. Farnablake Group Scheme will also be affected.

Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these works.

Share story:

Residents and businesses in Monivea will experience a water outage in the area today

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents and businesses in Monivea that due to a burst watermain there is a water outage in the area today from 9am unt...

Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for the residents of Inishbofin

A Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for customers served by Inishbofin Public Water Supply Scheme with immediate effect to protect the health of custo...

Boil water notice for the Mountpotter area of Tuam

Following advice from the Health Service Executive, Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice to protect consumers in the�...