Residents and businesses on the Old Galway Road, Athenry will be without a supply of water today

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents and businesses on the Craughwell Road, Athenry that they will be without a supply of water today Tuesday 21st November from approximately 12pm until 5pm to facilitate essential maintenance works on the watermain network. The areas affected are from the Old Forge to the Cemetery at Farnablake. Farnablake Group Scheme will also be affected.

Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these works.