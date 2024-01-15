Galway Bay FM

Notices

Residents and businesses in the Tiernee and Lettermore areas will experience intermittent disruptions to water supply until Friday 19th January

15 January 2024
Uisce Éireann wish to advise residents and businesses in the Tiernee and Lettermore areas that there will be intermittent disruptions to water supply from Friday 12 January until Friday 19th January due to operational issues at the treatment plant caused by recent cold weather.

Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

