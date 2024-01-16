Galway Bay FM

Residents and businesses in Oughterard may experience intermittent interruptions to their water supply

16 January 2024
Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents and businesses in Oughterard that they may experience intermittent interruptions to their water supply on Tuesday January 16th and Thursday January 18th from approximately 9am until 5pm each day, to facilitate flushing of the watermain network.  The areas affected are Raha, Magheramore, Cloosh, Oughterard and environs.

 

Uisce Eireann Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.

