Residents and businesses in Maree, Oranmore will be without water

Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents and businesses in Maree, Oranmore that they will be without a supply of water today, Friday 9th August until approximately midnight due to a burst watermain in the area. The areas affected are Maree Road, Oranhill, Renville and surrounding areas. A contractor is on site carrying out the repair works and traffic management is in place.

Uisce Eireann wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these emergency works.