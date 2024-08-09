Notices

Residents and businesses in Maree, Oranmore will be without water

9 August 2024
Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents and businesses in Maree, Oranmore that they will be without a supply of water today, Friday 9th August until approximately midnight due to a burst watermain in the area. The areas affected are Maree Road, Oranhill, Renville and surrounding areas.  A contractor is on site carrying out the repair works and traffic management is in place.

Uisce Eireann wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these emergency works.

