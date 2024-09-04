Residents and businesses in Claregalway will be without a supply of water

Galway Bay FM

4 September 2024
Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents and businesses in Claregalway that they will be without a supply of water today, Wednesday 4th September  from approximately 9am until 3pm to facilitate leak repair works on the watermain network.  The area affected is from Cloonacauneen to Claregalway Village.  Surrounding group water schemes will also be affected.

Uisce Eireann wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these emergency works.

