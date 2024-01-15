Galway Bay FM

Residents and businesses in the Carraroe area will experience night time water restrictions until Friday January 19th

15 January 2024
Uisce Éireann wish to advise residents and businesses in the Carraroe area that night time water restrictions will be in place from Monday night January 15th until Friday night January 19th. Water will be off each night from 11pm until 7am due to low water levels in the Distribution Reservoir and increased demand. This will not affect Carraroe village including the nursing home.

Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

