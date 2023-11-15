Galway Bay FM

Notices

Residents and businesses in Athenry and Clarinbridge will experience disruption to their water supply on Thursday November 16th

15 November 2023
Residents and businesses in Athenry and Clarinbridge will experience disruption to their water supply on Thursday November 16th

Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents and businesses in Athenry and Clarinbridge that there will be disruption to water supply on Thursday November 16th from 8.30pm to 12am to facilitate essential maintenance works. Areas affected include Athenry town but also onto the Derrydonnell road and on to Clarinbridge.

 

Uisce Eireann wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result.

