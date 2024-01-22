Residents and businesses from Tuam to Two-Mile-Ditch, Castlegar will experience reduced water pressure or water outage today

Share story:

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents and businesses from Tuam to Two-Mile-Ditch, Castlegar that they will experience reduced water pressure or water outage today due to power outages affecting the Knocknacarigeen Reservoir. The areas affected include Kilbannon, Claregalway, Lackagh, Athenry, Oranmore and surrounding areas. Once power is restored, it is expected to take a number of hours before supply will be restored to all affected areas.