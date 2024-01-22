Galway Bay FM

Residents and businesses from Tuam to Two-Mile-Ditch, Castlegar will experience reduced water pressure or water outage today

22 January 2024
Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents and businesses from Tuam to Two-Mile-Ditch, Castlegar that they will experience reduced water pressure or water outage today due to power outages affecting the Knocknacarigeen Reservoir.  The areas affected include Kilbannon, Claregalway, Lackagh, Athenry, Oranmore and surrounding areas.  Once power is restored, it is expected to take a number of hours before supply will be restored to all affected areas.

Residents in Loughrea may experience water outages/poor pressure due to a power outage

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents in Loughrea that due to a power outage last night, they may experience water outages/poor pressure until early ...

Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for the residents of Inishbofin

A Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for customers served by Inishbofin Public Water Supply Scheme with immediate effect to protect the health of custo...

Boil water notice for the Mountpotter area of Tuam

Following advice from the Health Service Executive, Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice to protect consumers in the�...