Water restrictions in Carna/Kilkieran & Roundstone from August 12th-14th

In order to maintain a daytime water supply, Irish Water is advising customers on the Carna/Kilkieran and Roundstone Water Supplies in Co Galway that nighttime restrictions are essential.

As the dry weather continues so too does the high level of domestic, commercial and agricultural demand for treating drinking water in those areas.

Working with Galway County Council, Irish Water is taking every measure to ensure that supply can keep up with the increased demand but in order to allow reservoir levels recover restrictions are essential overnight between 11pm and 7am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 12th, 13th and 14th.

Follow us on Twitter.