Residents and businesses in Kilcolgan and surrounds will experience a water outage in the area today

Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents and businesses in Kilcolgan and surrounds that due to a burst watermain there is a water outage in the area today, from 10am until 5pm approximately, while repair works are carried out. Areas affected include Kileely GWS; Tyrone GWS; The Weirs; Roveagh and the N67 to Ballinderreen Village.

Uisce Eireann wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result.