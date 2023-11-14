Galway Bay FM

14 November 2023
Residents on the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply Scheme will experience water outages today

Uisce Eireann wish to advise residents on the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply Scheme that there will be water outages and low pressure this evening and tomorrow, due to a power outage in the area. It is anticipated that water will not be restored fully until tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday November 14th . The area affected includes Knocknascahill Group Water Scheme, and townlands, Ardeevin, Cloonminda, Killsallagh, Mountkelly and areas of Glenamaddy Town.

 

Uisce Eireann wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result.

