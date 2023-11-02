Share story:

Uisce Éireann is working in partnership with Galway County Council to carry out essential maintenance works to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses supplied by Slieveroe Water Storage Tower – Kilkerrin Moylough Public Water Supply Scheme.

Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council wish to advise customers in the Kilkerrin/Moylough area supplied by the Kilkerrin Moylough Public Water Supply Scheme, that reservoir maintenance works may cause intermittent loss of pressure or disruption to supply to homes and businesses from 3:30pm on 02 November 2023 to 7:00am on 03 November 2023.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann will receive direct communication on this planned maintenance work.

Speaking about the maintenance works, Operations Lead with Uisce Éireann, Justin Doran said: These essential maintenance works of the main Slieveroe Storage Water Tower are necessary to continue to provide a safe and reliable supply to customers.

Justin added: “Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when planned works like this occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works”.

Following this type of work, occasionally issues such as cloudy water (air bubbles), discolouration or internal airlocks may arise. For advice on how to resolve these issues, please visit www.water.ie/help/supply/after-an-outage. The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is also open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

