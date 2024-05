Share story:

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents on the Moycullen to Spiddal Road that due to an ESB power outage in the area, they may experience disruption to water supply on both Tuesday May 7th and Wednesday May 8th from 9am to 5pm each day. The areas affected are Knockarasser, Oldtown and Knockatee.

Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.