Do not consume Water Notice for An Spidéal and Inisbofin Public Water Supply

The Do Not Consume Water Notice for An Spidéal and Inis Boffin Public Water Supply remain in place following elevated levels of manganese in the water supply. It is important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants. Boiling water is not a suitable measure to make the water safe to consume. Small Water Tanks are in place at the following locations. This water must be boiled before use:

Furbo Beach at Pàdraicíns Seafood Bar & Restaurant;

Spiddal Car Park, beside bottle bank;

Inverin Church;

Colàiste Chamuis (Across from An Pota and Tg4);

Community Centre Rossaveal.

The alternative water supplies will be replenished daily. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker. Vulnerable Customers registered with Irish Water will be supplied with bottled water. Unregistered vulnerable/elderly customers who make contact via the Irish Water call centre will be supplied with bottled water.”