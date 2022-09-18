Craughwell willl be without supply of water Monday 19th

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents in Craughwell that they will be without a supply of water on Monday 19th September from approximately 11am until 3pm to facilitate leak repair works on the watermain network. The areas affected are Ballymore Lane, Slí na gCapall, Slí Uí Mhaoilíosa, and Blackberry Way.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.

For more noties see our website.

